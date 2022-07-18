The Custer County Democrats suggested keeping everyone in the boat as change is navigated with their entry in the July 4 parade in Challis. Helen Winegarner, Jon Winegarner and Sheri Hughes rode on the float.
Challis High School senior Sadie Taylor grimaces as she falls into the water in the dunk booth in Challis city park on July 4. Taylor organized the dunk stand as her senior project, a fundraiser for the MVP Wildcats softball team that she plays on and her mom, Annie, back, coaches.
Challis Main street was lined on Independence Day morning as people watched 133 participants in 26 parade entries celebrate the holiday.
Winners of the parade, with a theme of "This Land is Your Land," were:
n Best patriotic -- Custer County Democrats
n Best equine group -- Custer County 4-H Horse Crazy
n Best float -- Mountain Valley Baptist Church
n Best vintage car -- 1930 Ford, Scott Farr
n Best sports team -- Chondo Martial Arts Academy
n Best truck -- 1972 Kenworth semi, Rocky and Yvonne Westergard
n Dog's best friend -- Lone Pine Animal Hospital
n Best classic car -- 1967 Ford Mustang, Chance Gydesen
Parade winners can request their award certificates from the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce, 208-879-2745, or by stopping in the office inside the MadDog Gallery, chamber Executive Director Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald said.