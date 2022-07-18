Challis Main street was lined on Independence Day morning as people watched 133 participants in 26 parade entries celebrate the holiday.

Winners of the parade, with a theme of "This Land is Your Land," were:

n Best patriotic -- Custer County Democrats

n Best equine group -- Custer County 4-H Horse Crazy

n Best float -- Mountain Valley Baptist Church

n Best vintage car -- 1930 Ford, Scott Farr

n Best sports team -- Chondo Martial Arts Academy

n Best truck -- 1972 Kenworth semi, Rocky and Yvonne Westergard

n Dog's best friend -- Lone Pine Animal Hospital

n Best classic car -- 1967 Ford Mustang, Chance Gydesen

Parade winners can request their award certificates from the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce, 208-879-2745, or by stopping in the office inside the MadDog Gallery, chamber Executive Director Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald said.

Winners of the July 4 horseshoe contest were:

n First -- Joe Furia Sr. and Marla Coleson

n Second -- Lance Moss and Scott Coleson

n Third -- Joe Furia Jr. and Jess Ivie

