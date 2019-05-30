June begins with a bang in Challis with a full slate of events the first full weekend after Memorial Day.
The annual Challis Classy Chassis car show is expected to fill the park at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Main on Saturday, June 1. The car show is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dozens of cool cars will be parked on the grass for spectators to gaze at and snap photos of. Concessions are sold and cruisin' music fills the air. There's no charge to check out the cars and most owners are nearby, ready to chat.
Car show participants hop into their vehicles at 4 p.m. for a fun run.
The Challis Farmers' Market opens for the season on June 1. People can find early-season goodies at the market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It takes place in city park, a few blocks north of the car show site.
Saturday night the action moves to the North Custer Rodeo Grounds for the 7 p.m. Spike Martiny Memorial Broncs and Bulls event. Admission is $10 and viewers can expect to see plenty of cowboys battle bucking broncs and bulls. It's a Western States Ranch Rodeo Association event.
The weekly summer Friday night music and barbecue events also begin this weekend. People can purchase burgers and other food and listen to area musicians. The event at S&W Junction kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs all summer long on Fridays.