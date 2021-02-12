Challis Lanes has been sold, owner Bill Baker said, more than a year after the bowling alley closed due to extensive damage sustained in a Nov. 29, 2019, fire.
Baker said he sold the property for $72,000. He listed the property for sale last year, after determining he wouldn’t be able to reopen the bowling alley and restaurant. The bowling alley machinery and the restaurant equipment were rendered useless by the fire, Baker said. After a clean-up crew went through the building it became apparent the damage was too extensive to use the existing facility, he said.
“I feel bad I couldn’t rebuild. But financially it wasn’t feasible,” Baker said.
The property was purchased by a limited liability company, CPM, located in Rigby. Lacy Barney is listed as the registered agent for CPM.
A telephone number for Barney couldn’t be found and her Challis family members declined requests from the Messenger for a phone number or email address to contact her for comment for this news story about possible plans for the site.
Baker said he doesn’t know what he’ll do now, beyond stay in Challis.
“I’ll start looking for a part-time job, maybe,” he said.