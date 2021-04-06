Challis Library employees will earn an additional 50 cents an hour following approval of the pay increase by Challis City Council members.
Council members stipulated the next time a library position comes open, it can’t be filled until they sign off on it. They already have that power as the governing body that oversees the public library, but council members reiterated that power.
Council members have typically approved an annual pay increase for library employees, but Library Director Becky Mitchell explained last month that grants, donations and COVID-19 relief received last year boosted the library’s revenue. That money paid for things that normally come out of the library’s budget, Mitchell said, such as $500 worth of cleaning supplies, covered by the federal government with virus funds.
Mitchell said that additional money in the library’s account made her more comfortable asking council members for a higher raise than the small percentage increase her staff usually gets.
Council members and Mayor Mike Barrett said there’s no way to know if the influx of funds will be replicated next year so they were hesitant in their approval. Barrett said council members might want to consider leaving vacant positions empty to balance thing out for next year. The mayor and council members said they aren’t firing anyone, but the next time someone leaves the library staff, that position might not be filled, depending on the circumstances.
Since no one representing the library attended the meeting, council members made the decision without their input.