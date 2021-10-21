With kits and building materials provided by the Challis Public Library, Zoey and Gemma Perrine, 7 and 3, turned cardboard boxes into a fantasy castle last Saturday.
Library Director Becky Mitchell said the Makedo kits, which include plastic screwdrivers, 200 screws and harmless saws, cost $150. The Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation paid for the one at the library.
The kits come with a pamphlet of different designs to build. Skipping over choices of animals, carnival games and vehicles, the Perrines decided to build a castle.
Tiffany, the girls’ mom, helped with construction. While the three worked, Tiffany said activities like this are important for young children.
As homeschooling parents, Tiffany said she and her husband Heath regularly plan creative, engineering-based activities for their children. It’s important to promote imaginative thinking because it encourages critical thinking, Tiffany said as she sawed through cardboard.
This is why the library purchased the kit, Mitchell said. STEM programs and activities are designed to teach important concepts in science, math and engineering but through novel and interesting ways, Mitchell said.
Zoey said she likes these types of construction-based activities because they’re fun and challenging. One of her favorite things to do is build LEGO kits with her dad, Zoey said, which according to her mom helps foster her interest in engineering.
Zoey’s construction experience came through when making the castle. While her younger sister began perusing the Disney princess books at the library, Zoe finished the castle’s tunnel. The boxes screwed together wouldn’t stand by themselves, so Zoey used two long, thick cardboard rolls as pillars. While Tiffany guided Zoey and helped build the tunnel, she left most of the thinking to her daughter.
Byron Frauenberger, 7, joined the Perrines in building the castle once they had already put about an hour’s work into it. His contribution was a drawbridge at one end of the tunnel, which led to a fortified tower.
Now they have the Makedo kit at the library, Mitchell said she will schedule more cardboard-themed events. Library volunteers try to put on a STEM-based activity once a month, Mitchell said, and letting families build with cardboard could easily be added to the rotation.
Last Saturday’s donation of cardboard came from library board members, but Mitchell said in the future she will post on Facebook when more building material is needed.
The Perrines took home their castle after putting the finishes touches on it with some crayons. Zoey signed her name on the cardboard fort while Gemma used a rainbow of crayons to color it.