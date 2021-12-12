People who need to get the bookworm in their life a gift can find free books under the Christmas tree at the Challis Public Library, Director Becky Mitchell said.
As she was standing outside the library last Friday night, sharing treats she and her volunteers made for the Challis Parade of Lights, Mitchell said people can come and take a book any time the library is open. People can come in between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays to get a gift-wrapped book.
There will be books for all ages, Mitchell said. The wrapping paper will denote the recommended reading level, according to her. Between book donations, giveaways and grants to the library, Mitchell said there’s plenty of reading material to be Christmas gifts. The books are all used, but in good condition, Mitchell said.
This is the fifth year library workers have given away books for Christmas, Mitchell said. Usually they see books for young children walk out the door, but Mitchell said adults need to read, too.
Books are given away every year based on the positive feedback they get from patrons, Mitchell said. If people have old books they want to donate, Mitchell said library workers will find a spot for them under the tree.