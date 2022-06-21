Challis children and adults will soon have two more reasons to visit the Challis Public Library.
The library has been awarded two grants — one to pay for the installation of a private pod designed for people to have telehealth conversations and the other to offer an afterschool skills lab program for students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
Library Director Becky Mitchell applied for both grants and is happy to be able to offer more programs to community members.
The telehealth pod is being paid for with a $23,500 grant awarded by the Idaho Commission for Libraries with funding from the Blue Cross Foundation for Health.
Last year the library commission reached out to Mitchell about her interest in the program. In 2021, the commission began a pilot program for the privacy pods in rural communities with limited health care options. Challis wasn’t selected to participate last year, she said. But this year in the competitive grant process, Challis was chosen.
Besides paying for the pre-built unit, the grant will pay for furniture and computer equipment inside the pod and pay the salaries to allow library employees to work more hours so the library can be open six days a week, Mitchell said. The plan is for the library to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and closed on Sundays, once this is up and running, she said. Being open on Mondays and longer every weekday gives people more options to schedule visits with their medical providers.
The pod itself costs about $16,000. It will be placed just inside the library’s front door, to the right, she said, making it very accessible for people who are visiting the library just for that purpose. She said it’s not a soundproof room, but is designed to prevent people outside the pod from hearing the conversations taking place in it.
The 7-by-7-foot unit will be handicap accessible, Mitchell said.
She’s still developing the plan for how people will schedule time to use the pod. Patients must set up their own teleconference with their medical providers. They can use the pod for that conversation, but the library staff isn’t responsible for scheduling the appointments. Mitchell thinks it will be especially popular with people who don’t have internet or home computers and can’t make such calls from home as well as with people from busy households where privacy can be hard to come by. The initial scheduling plan is to have a spot on the library’s website where people can check the calendar for available times and to have a paper calendar available at the library. A time slot can be scheduled either by the health care provider or the patient, Mitchell said.
She sees other potential uses for the pod, for small group meetings or online conferences that aren’t with a health care professional. If someone needs to participate in a Zoom meeting, or some other online platform, and they don’t have personal access to do that, they could check if the pod is available and use that space, Mitchell said.
Mitchell expects the pod to arrive in late June or early July.
The $10,000 skills lab for youths grant came from the Idaho Community Foundation.
That grant will help continue the Friday preschool story hour program at the library. Another program that she and her employees plan to do, but haven’t hammered out the schedule for, is to offer a virtual story time one night a week at 7 p.m. Kids can log onto their computers at home and hear a story before they go to bed. Other programs funded with that grant award are still in the planning stages.
The library also received a $500 STEM grant that will be used to buy materials for take-home STEM kits. A new kit will be available every week. Kids can pick up kits at the library and watch online demonstrations of how to complete the kit project.