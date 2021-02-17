As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sicken and kill people across the globe, members of the Challis Lions Club are offering Challis folks a measure of protection from the virus.
Lions Club members have given away 500 face masks in the last three months, simply making them available to anyone who wants them, club President Julie Rodman said.
Club members purchased disposable masks in bulk, along with envelopes that were printed with the words “Free! For Everyone’s Protection Two Disposable Face Masks.” The envelopes are sealed with a Challis Lions Club sticker that includes the club’s email address: challislionsclub@gmail.com.
Small boxes of the masks have been left on counters at The HUB, the Challis Public Library and the Challis Post Office. Rodman said it doesn’t take long for a box to empty out. Club members plan to continue to distribute the free masks, indefinitely.
“Our members thought this was something we could do and stay out of the politics of COVID,” Rodman said. “We just make the masks available to people who need them or people who don’t know where to get them.” Retail sales of face masks in Challis are somewhat limited, she pointed out, and club members heard from people that they couldn’t find masks.
“It’s hard to wear one if you don’t have one,” Rodman said. “So when the club thought about it, we realized it was an access issue. We view this as a good way to help people in our community. We are just offering people a chance to protect themselves and their neighbors.”
Rodman said she received “very positive response from two of my neighbors,” who picked up the free masks. “We’re having a hard time keeping them on hand” because they have proven popular.
Lions Club members package up the masks in the envelopes and distribute them around the community. Rodman said people can email the Lions Club if they need a mask and can’t find one.
“We will make them available to anyone who reaches out,” she said.
The mask project comes on the heels of the Lions Club completing their distribution of free firewood in Challis. This year the club gave away 60 loads of wood to 29 families during three distributions, Rodman said. That was a few more loads than last year.
Lisa and Jeri D’Orazio won the gun that the club gave away in a drawing open to people who donated wood or money to buy firewood for the distribution effort.
Lions members are readying to conduct their annual eye screening at Challis schools fairly soon. Rodman said parents of homeschooled children who want to schedule an eye screening may contact the Lions Club and they’ll try to accommodate those requests. Because of the pandemic, there are no large public eye screenings planned this year, she said.
“We really want to try to help out the community and keep everyone healthy,” Rodman said of the Lions Club projects.