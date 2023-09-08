A Challis man is spending a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to lying on his voter registration form.
Jeremy Jon Thibault, who was born in 1971, reached a plea agreement with the Custer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in which he pleaded guilty to the election fraud charge in exchange for the prosecutor dismissing a perjury charge and a persistent violator enhancement against Thibault.
Thibault was sentenced July 17 in District Court to one year of determinate jail time and one year indeterminant jail time after those terms in prison were suspended. His time is concurrent with a jail sentence for a 2021 DUI conviction. He was fined $750 and ordered to pay $745.50 in court costs. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and put on probation for two years.
He changed his plea to guilty after initially pleading not guilty to all the charges in April.
Court documents state that Thibault lied when registered to vote in Custer County last November. He checked the box on the voter registration form that said there was no reason he could not legally vote, but since he has prior felony convictions, he is barred from voting in Idaho. He was convicted of a felony for driving under the influence in Custer County in 2021. He was convicted of a felony in Lemhi County in 2018 and has two felony convictions in Oregon dating to 1996 and 2009.
The Idaho voter registration form states “You cannot register to vote in Idaho if: • you have been convicted of a felony and have not had your civil rights restored.” Convicted felons in Idaho have their rights automatically restored upon completion of sentencing including probation or parole, but Thibault had not met that criteria when he registered to vote.
Employees in the Custer County Clerk’s Office routinely check all new voter registrations to make sure all the information is correct, Elections Deputy Kristen Walker said. Voter names are entered into a computer program maintained by the state that will “trigger” a possible problem with a new voter.
Thibault’s name was triggered by that program and Walker checked with court personnel and found Thibault could not legally register to vote, which led to charges being filed against him.
