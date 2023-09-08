A Challis man is spending a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to lying on his voter registration form.

Jeremy Jon Thibault, who was born in 1971, reached a plea agreement with the Custer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in which he pleaded guilty to the election fraud charge in exchange for the prosecutor dismissing a perjury charge and a persistent violator enhancement against Thibault.


