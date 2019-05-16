Alan M. Thorkelson, 38, of Challis has been ordered to pay $2,000 restitution after he pleaded guilty to damaging the Devil Canyon archaeological site south of Challis.
It’s a Shoshone-Bannock tribal cultural site that was being monitored because of previous incidents of graffiti.
U.S. District Judge David Nye sentenced Thorkelson on April 29. After the sentencing, Thorkelson apologized to the tribes for the damage he caused, according to Cassie Fulghum, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho.
Law enforcement officers caught Thorkelson digging at the site in October 2017.
U.S. Attorney Bart Davis commended the BLM and Custer County Sheriff’s Office for their work on the “important case.”
“These archaeological resources are of particular significance to tribal communities,” Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D’ Aversa said. “The looting of these resources is especially harmful. We will aggressively pursue those individuals who commit these violations of the law.”