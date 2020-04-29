Scott Drexler had no intention to run for Custer County sheriff until several county residents came to him and asked him to enter the race.
“I want them to know they can expect something completely different with me,” Drexler said.
If elected Drexler said he will work beside county residents to keep the community safe. He said he would encourage more community involvement from staff and deputies and instill a friendlier atmosphere in the office.
He’s heard people say they feel their concerns aren’t being addressed by the Sheriff’s Office. Drexler said the people who came to him said when they reported crimes they were either ignored or told the deputies were too busy to handle their complaints. Drexler promised to treat each case as seriously as the last, if elected.
Drexler said he doesn’t take things at face value, and he asks voters to do the same when they consider him for sheriff. He has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past and acknowledged those incidents can cast a bad light on him.
In April 2014, Drexler participated in a stand-off, alongside Cliven Bundy, between armed protesters and federal officers outside Bundy’s ranch in Nevada. After the stand-off Drexler was arrested and charged with several felonies and faced life in prison. In August 2018 he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction after a jury let him go on the felonies and after spending about 18 months in federal custody.
That part of his life is over, he said, and he is trying to live as a good citizen. He wants to move on, and he said he isn’t afraid if people ask him about his past.
“I’ve got nothing to hide.”
Having seen the American legal system from the other side is an advantage his opponents don’t have, he said. Police officers can sometimes develop “preconceived notions” about certain people, which can lead to unjust treatment, he believes. His experiences have taught him a kinder, more hands-off approach to law enforcement is better than one that is overly severe. If elected Drexler said he will keep to this belief so county residents don’t have to be afraid of those who police them.
Drexler knows county residents are afraid of possible additions to the county jail. He’s heard complaints about the jail costs and the increase in inmates. People are particularly afraid of more inmates because the jail is located in a residential area of Challis, he said. If he becomes sheriff, Drexler would work with county commissioners to try and find property in a commercial zone for a jail.
A firm believer in the Constitution, Drexler said the worst thing law enforcement officers can be is overbearing. Officers in Custer County do a good job of not reaching beyond their authority, but they can still be heavy-handed sometimes, he said.
Along with community support, Drexler said one of the reasons he wants to be sheriff is so he can continue a family tradition. Several members of his family served in law enforcement, including his father who was Blaine County sheriff for four terms.
Growing up his dad taught Drexler the meaning of service and the importance of freedom. As sheriff, Drexler said his dad worked hard to uphold the Constitution and treat everyone fairly. Drexler said if he is elected sheriff, he will do his best to follow that example.
“The Constitution is for everyone, and so is the law,” Drexler said.
Drexler is running for a four-year term in Custer County. He faces Joel Peterson and Stu Lumpkin, both from Challis, in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee for the November general election. No Democrat has filed for sheriff.
Casting ballots will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state’s website at idahovotes.gov.
Custer County voters can request absentee ballots through the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms. Or absentee request forms can be picked up in the foyer at the Custer County Courthouse. Request forms are also available at the post offices in Challis and Mackay and at the Stanley Community Building.