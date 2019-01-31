Jamie Hill has been fixing up and remodeling the former HUB building on upper Main street for years and rented it to other Challis businesses before recently hanging up a sign and opening his business at 301 Main.
Hill is a carpenter, talented woodworker and jack of all trades, and Challis Mercantile reflects its owner. He sells odds and ends and tools he’s collected, plus handmade furniture and some antiques. Hill is a lifelong collector of mostly practical things he’s purchased at garage sales. His wife Lynda jokes that he learned carpentry by building storage sheds to hold all his stuff.
Hill actually learned his carpentry skills working for his father’s construction company. He branched out from framing carpentry to building windows and doors and recently took up woodworking. Items he’s made are on display at his business — the Challis Mercantile sign, a small wood inlay table, a Shaker-style pewter cupboard and small portable cabinets that hang on wall-mounted pegs. All but the sign are for sale.
He has a new sauna for sale and is considering building a cedar room to contain it. Hill sharpens everything from axes to chainsaws, including knives, scissors, drill bits, gardening tools, saw blades and any tool you can imagine. He doesn’t sharpen lawnmower blades or old-time crosscut saws.
“People bring me everything that no one else sharpens,” he said.
The shop’s regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, but if Hill is at the shop other days of the week, it’s open for business. Look for the open signs flying out front, in the window and sometimes on the sidewalk. The phone number is 208-879-2811.
Hill will offer sharpening services in Salmon on Saturdays, starting soon. He’ll set up a mobile location in a trailer in the parking lot at Murdoch’s.
Half of the ground floor space is given over to Hill’s woodworking shop where he has multiple projects underway at any given time. Currently he’s restoring an antique buggy.
The Hills have office space and an apartment behind the mercantile on the ground floor and rent out an upstairs apartment. They advertise the upstairs apartment for longer-term rentals, and it will be available next summer. The downstairs bedroom suite includes a kitchen and bathroom and is advertised online for shorter-term rentals on Airbnb.com. During the Braun Brothers Reunion last August, a couple from Adelaide, Australia, and Greece rented it as their last option for housing while attending the three-day music festival.