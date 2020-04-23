After moving to Custer County in December, Jason Mackrill said he immediately felt a need to get involved and decided to run for county prosecuting attorney.
"I like to be helpful," Mackrill said. "Everything I would do as prosecutor would be to help and protect the community."
Mackrill graduated from Concordia University in Boise with his law degree last May. While acknowledging his limited experience, he said he's a fast learner. And, the four years he spent in the Coast Guard gave him a lot of applicable experience and an appreciation for law enforcement.
Combined with lessons he learned working in an attorney's office for 18 months, volunteering with nonprofits and several years of work in the customer service industry, Mackrill is ready to take on the role of prosecutor.
If elected, Mackrill said he will focus on alternatives to jail, such as drug court and lighter sentencing for juveniles. Mackrill said there are degrees to crimes, and some cases require a lighter touch than others.
"I would much rather see somebody who commits a lesser crime work for the community instead of going to jail," Mackrill said.
He specifically would use that approach with juvenile offenders, most of whom aren't aware of the consequences of their actions, he said.
Mackrill promised to dedicate as much time as needed to the elected position. Even though the prosecutor's job is technically a part-time role, he's willing to work whenever necessary. That's part of his investment in Custer County, along with his intention to open a private law practice in Challis.
Despite being new to the legal profession, Mackrill said he has wanted to be a prosecutor for a long time. Working in the military gave him an appreciation for the "necessity of acute attention to detail," he said, and he wants to apply that as Custer County's prosecutor.
"I learn very fast and I'm dedicated to this," Mackrill said.
Mackrill is running for a four-year term against incumbent appointed prosecutor Justin Oleson in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee for the November general election. No Democrat has filed for the prosecuting attorney post.
Casting ballots will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state's website at idahovotes.gov.
