In conversations with Custer County residents in the last four months during his write-in campaign for the county sheriff's post, Challis resident Scott Drexler said an issue that comes up a lot is how the Sheriff’s Office spends money.
“Some of the old-timers tell me they don’t know why the sheriff spends so much,” Drexler said.
Drexler believes a sheriff’s job is to protect individuals and their property, not to spend taxpayer's money seeking out trouble. If elected sheriff, Drexler said he would like to see county funds redirected to Custer County Search and Rescue and other emergency responders.
“Right now, they don’t have all the equipment they need to do their job,” Drexler said of emergency responders.
Another complaint Drexler has heard levied at the Sheriff's Office is expanding the county jail. While jail improvements are required by state and federal entities, Drexler has said on the record he doesn't see nearby residents agreeing to additions to the Ninth Street site. The problem isn't that they aren't uneducated on the needs of the jail, he said, they just don't want more inmates near their homes. Drexler has suggested instead that the jail be moved out of a residential area.
Drexler said the compensation package offered to deputies is important. Making sure deputies are taken care of financially is the best way to keep a qualified staff, he said.
After that, Drexler said he would focus on making a positive work environment for deputies and staff. Supporting workers means better interactions with the community, and Drexler said a sheriff's first responsibility is to protect community members.
Based on that belief, Drexler said he wouldn’t enforce the mask mandate the county is currently under because of the increased number of active coronavirus cases. While the coronavirus remains a real concern, Drexler said county residents can be trusted with their own health and don't require deputies overstepping their bounds.
Drexler used local examples to make the point the recommendations made by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials don't need to be applied heavily in Custer County. Mayor Mike Barrett isn't requiring coverings at Challis City Hall, he said, and the Challis government runs the same as it had before the pandemic.
He said the only situation he or his potential deputies would tell someone to put a face covering on would be if private business owners or public event staff required one for entry. If someone comes to a function that requires a covering and refuses to put one on and the police are called, Drexler said the responding deputy would have to ask that person to leave.
Beyond that situation, Drexler said recent events around the country haven't changed his belief that law enforcement should be light in touch. The recent incidents of police violence and brutality since the pandemic began are terrible, he acknowledged, which is why there are already laws against them. He also said whatever changes come about from these incidents will likely come to Custer County slowly.
Drexler said in these changing times, individual rights need to be protected. One of the reasons he wants to be sheriff is because he believes the state and federal governments have different priorities. If people's rights are going to be preserved, Drexler said it has to happen at the local level.
Drexler is running as a write-in candidate for a four-year term as sheriff. He did not declare a party affiliation. Incumbent Sheriff Stu Lumpkin's name is the only name on the ballot, after Lumpkin won the three-way Republican primary election. Joel Peterson is also running as a write-in candidate, declaring as a Republican.
The last day for advance voter registration is Friday, Oct. 9. People can register at the polls on Election Day, by bringing a photo identification card and proof of address. Early voting is already open. People can vote early in person at the Custer County Courthouse. Voters who requested ballots be mailed to them can vote at home and return their ballots by mail or by dropping them off at the courthouse. Early ballots must be at the county clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Custer County polling locations remain the same for the Nov. 3 general election. Residents in the Challis precinct vote at the Challis Middle School, Round Valley precinct 1 and 2 residents vote at the Challis Legion Hall, Stanley precinct voters will go to the Stanley Community Center and Mackay and Leslie precinct residents will vote in the South Custer Rural Fire Hall in Mackay. Voters who live in the Clayton, Sunol and Battleground precincts always vote by mail.