Although they won’t know for sure till the city’s budget is finalized in August, Challis residents could see a 3 percent drop in the portion of property taxes they pay that are dedicated to the city if City Council members approve it.
Mayor Mike Barrett wants the 3 percent cut because of concerns about inflation and the fact many city residents live on fixed incomes. City officials have kept the city’s share of property taxes the same at $310,000 since 2017, but the mayor told council members at a June budget hearing they might be able to drop that number by about $9,000.
Barrett stressed it’s a proposal. Because he and City Clerk Savannah Pedersen don’t yet have final numbers for all budget items, such as health insurance, Barrett said they won’t know if the reduction is possible until next week.
Another factor that could influence a possible tax reduction is what county commissioners have to say to council members at the July 8 meeting, Barrett said. Barrett said the fact commissioners want to meet with elected officials in each city in the county could mean changes and increases to public safety contracts.
Challis, Mackay, and Stanley contract with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.
Barrett said having commissioners at the council meeting will give him and council members a chance to review the law enforcement contract and offer input.
Hoping the reduction can happen, Barrett said property taxes will remain the same for city residents if it doesn’t. Trying to be conservative with taxpayer money, Barrett said the property tax drop would be for the benefit of current and future Challis residents.
At the beginning of 2021, Barrett discussed his desire to eliminate property tax assessments by the city within the city limits. To offset that revenue loss, in January he said if it happens the city would consider “some other sales tax” option. If that option is pursued, voters would have the final say.