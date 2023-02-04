The possibility of hiring a building inspector was bounced around at the Jan. 10 Challis City Council meeting.
Mayor Corey Rice said he has talked with Mackay city officials who are “interested in splitting costs for an inspector with us.”
The possibility of hiring a building inspector was bounced around at the Jan. 10 Challis City Council meeting.
Mayor Corey Rice said he has talked with Mackay city officials who are “interested in splitting costs for an inspector with us.”
According to Rice, some problems have arisen in Mackay with some new construction, prompting discussion in that community about the need for inspections. Some facets of new buildings in Challis are inspected by various agencies, Rice said, but not entire buildings or their construction.
Rice wants the council to consider joining efforts with Mackay and possibly Salmon to hire an inspector who would work in all three communities with each city paying a portion of the inspector’s costs. He didn’t know what it would cost to inspect a property, but guessed it could be $500 or $600.
He agreed with Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw who said if the practice is adopted the costs for inspections would have to be passed on to the consumer, not covered by the city.
“I think we should have an inspector sign off,” Rice said. “I think we should protect the buildings that are in town. We need to require some sort of standard in the city. Anybody building new needs to do it right. If it collapses because it’s inferior, who are they coming back on? Not us.”
The city doesn’t have a building code, but has adopted state and international standards.
Councilman Travis Hardy said he thought at one point in the 1970s or so, Challis did have building codes and regulations.
City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said she’d done a bit of checking around and found that Lemhi County “has extremely strict building codes.”
“We should do a little more due diligence,” Rice said. He told the council he would continue looking into the matter.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.