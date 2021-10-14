Corey Rice wants to bring the knowledge he gained working for the city of Challis for 22 years to the position of mayor of Challis.
Rice filed for the four-year mayor’s spot, challenging incumbent Mike Barrett in the Nov. 2 general election.
Rice worked in the city’s maintenance department for 22 years and was the department superintendent for his final seven years. He left the post in 2018. He holds five public works licenses — two related to water, two to wastewater and one for land applications. Rice said he worked on the city budget each year he was a city employee and helped plan city projects in those two-plus decades.
He wants city employees to have more control over their departments, as he did when he worked for the city.
And he favors having City Council members assigned to oversee various city departments.
“I know the city staff is capable. We just need to regroup and reprioritize,” Rice said. He wants to hire a third person for the city’s maintenance department. When he quit working for the city, that position wasn’t replaced. A third employee would mean the city wouldn’t need to hire contractors for so many projects, Rice believes.
He’d like the city to work more cooperatively with the county and state on common projects, which he says makes things go smoother.
Rice has a different viewpoint than Barrett about the city’s water system needs.
“We need a better source of water,” he said. “I don’t support the water bond. We don’t need more storage capacity.” Challis voters will decide Nov. 2 whether to allow the city to sell bonds to pay for up to $3.5 million in water system improvements. The bond would be repaid through higher fees assessed city water users.
“There are water deficiencies,” Rice said, “but they can be fixed in-house way cheaper.” He wants the entire town to get non-treated water from ground wells.
Rice offers an alternate plan to improve the city’s water system — drilling a well nearer the airport than any current wells are now located — and splitting the city into three water zones, each serviced by one well. He says each of the three biggest water users in the city would pull from a different well under that plan, placing less stress on any single well. Those three users are the school district, the city parks and the cemetery, according to Rice. He admits that there will be increased pumping costs during the summer when demand is high from the three big users, but says those costs go away in the fall.
Rice wants more citizen input and involvement in city government. One way he’d try to make that happen is to hold City Council meetings after 5 p.m. when most people are not at work so they could attend. Council meetings now take place at 1 p.m. on a Thursday.
He recognizes there are always challenges to the city’s finances, but says there is grant money “out there to help” pay for various projects. But the city must have its share of such funding projects earmarked before applying for grants. That was the process he used when the city secured grants for the skate park and new fire hydrants on Main, he said.
When he was a city employee, Rice said he never went over budget on any of his projects and made sure “I had enough parts to take care of the entire system and our equipment.”
If elected, Rice wants to see the city support more community activities and “be more involved with things like parades or open houses to keep citizens informed.” Maybe the city could hold some sort of annual event like a picnic to make sure people know “we’re accessible,” he said.
Rice says he isn’t willing to just sit by and watch things happen and complain. It’s important to be willing to step up, he said, and that’s why he’s running for mayor. And, if elected, he promises to take the health and safety of city residents into consideration for every decision he makes, as well as making decisions to keep the city financially secure.