A Challis City Council member and the mayor agree that it's time to review and update city ordinances.

And, Mayor Corey Rice says, the city needs a year-round ordinance control officer to enforce those ordinances. Currently an ordinance officer is hired for the summer, mostly to focus on weed problems. That person also handles animal complaints and issues related to dilapidated and trashy properties.


