A Challis City Council member and the mayor agree that it's time to review and update city ordinances.
And, Mayor Corey Rice says, the city needs a year-round ordinance control officer to enforce those ordinances. Currently an ordinance officer is hired for the summer, mostly to focus on weed problems. That person also handles animal complaints and issues related to dilapidated and trashy properties.
Complaints about noise, bright lights and livestock allowed in town prompted the discussion at last week's City Council meeting.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said it's time to review the laws and change them as needed. She suggested to other council members that City Clerk Savannah Pedersen provide the council with information about which ordinances and issues generate the most complaints as a starting point.
Eva Szabo, who gave her address as 521 Valley Ave., complained to the mayor and council about her neighbors making more noise than she thinks they should make. Szabo reminded city officials "I'm a taxpayer." And she said, while she's retired, she is a substitute teacher and has been subbing "a lot" lately, so she needs to get enough sleep.
She complained that Custer County Sheriff's Office personnel weren't responsive to her complaints and said the Sheriff's Office "gets a lot of money to enforce these ordinances." She said the city has an ordinance addressing noise that she has read and she wants it enforced.
"I've made complaint after complaint to the (Sheriff's Office) and they're doing zilch," she said. She claimed Sheriff's Office staffers told her there is no noise ordinance. Szabo stated the Sheriff's Office had asked the City Council for more money when this fiscal year's contract was being renewed, but Rice told her that wasn't accurate. The Sheriff's Office sought more money for the 2021-22 fiscal year that just ended, Rice said. No one from the county came back this summer with such a request.
"I know the city is paying them, more," Szabo said. "They're supposed to enforce laws. What in the hell are they enforcing?"
When Rice told her the Sheriff's Office has been very responsive to his calls, she claimed that is only because he's the mayor. "You're the mayor, they're going to respond to you. I'm sorry," she said.
Rice said he'd talk with the sheriff and the prosecuting attorney about options regarding such complaints as Szabo leveled.
Some discussion about clarifying the ordinances that refer to allowing fowl in the city limits also occurred, with council members agreeing the noise generated by roosters is becoming a problem. City ordinances don't specify what types or sex of birds may be kept in town.
Council members also discussed the fact that Challis cemetery board officials haven't signed the contract regarding the city providing water to the cemetery.
While cemetery board members did pay the $5,000 fee negotiated by the two entities, their usage is already beyond that dollar amount, Pedersen told the council.
City officials agreed to have the water agreement on the agenda for the November City Council meeting and ask the cemetery board members to attend and wrap up the discussion.
