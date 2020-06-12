Independence Day will be celebrated in Challis this year with an abbreviated schedule because of COVID-19 concerns.
Two highlights of the annual celebration — the parade and the fireworks show — will proceed as usual, according to Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald with the Challis chamber.
But the picnic in the park, usually held after the parade, is canceled, she said, as are the morning games for kids.
Legion members will conduct their flag-raising and flag retirement ceremonies. The amateur horseshoe tournament is also a go, and a softball tournament remains tentatively on the schedule.
The parade theme is “We Are in This Together.” The theme was chosen, Perkins Fitzgerald said, “to create some mindful awareness of where we have been and the challenges we still face.”
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Second and Main streets. Registration and line-up are at 10:30 a.m. Participants may register on July 4 or in advance by calling the chamber office at 208-879-2771. The parade runs down Main, with most participants exiting Main at the Y-intersection. While Main street is closed to traffic for the parade, U.S. Highway 93 remains open, and most participants exit Main before reaching the highway.
Chamber board members thought since the Challis High School graduation parade was successful and people largely observed physical distancing guidelines during it, a safe environment could be created for the July 4 parade, too.
She and chamber board members believe the “community’s safety is paramount,” she said. Even though Custer County has had just two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, summer commonly brings visitors to the county, Perkins Fitzgerald said. Some travelers could be coming to Custer County from places where the virus was more prevalent, raising the potential for exposure and spread. Taking steps to ensure the safety of locals and visitors is uppermost in board members’ minds for this celebration, she said.
“How do we host visitors and make them feel safe?” she asked. “Our community depends a great deal on the visiting public. If we aren’t projecting the message that we are following protocols, people won’t come.”
Fireworks are set off from the Challis Community Event Center, beginning at 10 p.m. Challis firefighters conduct the show. People can easily view the fireworks from city park where there’s plenty of room to spread out and practice physical distancing.
The day begins with flags being raised at 8 a.m. at the Custer County Courthouse by members of the local American Legion post.
A flag disposal ceremony takes place outside Legion Hall at 10:30 a.m. People may give their worn or tattered flags to a Legion member before July 4 or bring them to the ceremony for proper disposal.
Registration for the horseshoe tournament begins at noon, at the pits in city park. The tourney gets underway at 1 p.m.
Games for children were canceled this year, Perkins Fitzgerald said, because protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus would be hard to follow during the games, reducing how much fun children could have.