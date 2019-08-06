There are still some tickets available for purchase for Thursday’s show and some tent camping sites available for this weekend’s Braun Brothers Reunion in Challis. Concert tickets will be sold at the gate Thursday until they run out.
Friday and Saturday’s shows are sold out and every bed in Challis is filling up as the community gears up for the 3,000 or so attendees at the three-day outdoor music festival staged next to the Challis Golf Course.
Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald, executive director of the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce, said the motel rooms and RV parks in Challis began filling up shortly after the 2019 event lineup was announced and by early June those spaces were essentially all reserved.
The chamber rents tent sites at Blue Mountain Pond park and city park, and last Friday afternoon a few of those were still available, she said.
“That’s surprising,” she said, “because we have sold out for the last two years.” She started accepting reservations in mid-April and had a “flurry” of callers right up until Memorial Day. Things slowed down a bit in June, she said.
“It’s steady, but it has dropped off a little,” Perkins Fitzgerald said. However, she is still getting daily calls from people planning to visit Challis this week to find out about other options in the community. They ask about dining sites, hiking trails, public showers, how to get to the river and what else there is to do in Challis, she said.
“They want to know what we’re all about,” Perkins Fitzgerald said.
Besides all of those accommodation options, “privateers” in Challis offer camping and RV parking spaces at their homes or on property they own. She isn’t able to track how many of those spots might still be available or are rented in any given year.
An early bird event Wednesday evening at the Y-Inn allows people to pick up their tickets in advance and socialize.
The music begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, with first-time Braun participants The Mastersons. Also on tap Thursday are Roger Cline and the Peacemakers and the Randy Rogers Band. Steve Earle and the Dukes headline Thursday’s show and wrap things up that evening, kicking off at 8:30 p.m.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. First up on stage is Bri Bagwell at 4 p.m., followed by Parker McCollum. Repeat BBR performer Cody Canada returns, this time bringing his sons, Dierks and Willy Canada, to join him on stage. Reverend Horton Heat plays Friday, too. Friday closes out with Micky and the Motorcars at 8:50 p.m. That band features two of the Braun sons.
The final day of the show, Saturday, gates open at noon and music starts at 1 p.m. Tylor and the Train Robbers from Boise are debuting at BBR. The annual Braun Family set, featuring Muzzie and Gary Braun and more, follows the Robbers. Jeff Crosby and the Refugees play Saturday, followed by Charley Crockett and then Wade Bowen and his band.
Reckless Kelly, which includes the other two Braun sons, closes out Saturday night before the show ends with an all-star jam. They take the stage at 7:50 p.m.