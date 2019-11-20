A $150,000 grant means work at city park in Challis will proceed, Challis City Council members heard last week.
Rick Miller of Keller Associates said Challis was awarded the community block grant to build new restrooms and modify the parking lot and walkway.
City council members voted unanimously to hire Keller as engineering consultants on the project and approved Miller as grant administrator. The grant comes from the Department of Commerce and is part of Gov. Brad Little’s effort to improve public parks and boost economic development.
“We’re excited for you and we’re excited to work in Challis,” Miller said.
The city must complete environmental scoping before the grant will be awarded, Miller said. That work will be completed in the next few weeks. Plans call for advertising for bids soon, awarding a contract in early spring and completing the work by summer.
Miller’s associate, Colter Hollingshead, said once surveyors complete the scoping process his team will begin design work.
Miller in September estimated the cost of the project at $200,000. He said the tennis courts would have to be moved to allow for a wider path leading from the parking lot to the restrooms. Mayor Mike Barrett said that can easily be done without shrinking the size of the courts.
City officials and Miller hadn’t expected to receive word about their grant application for a couple more months. Barrett said applying for grants is usually “death by 1,000 paper cuts,” but in this instance the turnaround was quick.