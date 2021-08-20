Public comment about a bond measure that could raise property taxes of city residents is being sought by the Challis mayor and City Council through a series of open houses.
One unadvertised gathering has been held. Another open house is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at City Hall.
Mayor Mike Barrett said he and council members have been telling people about the meetings, but hadn’t notified the Messenger.
For months, Challis city officials have talked about asking voters to approve a $1 million bond measure to pay for water system improvements. No decision has been made, but there’s still time for the question to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Barrett said open houses will be scheduled six to 10 days apart during the next six weeks. Barrett said “if the community doesn’t support it, we won’t put it on the ballot.”
If voters approve the measure the money will go toward paying for a new production well on the east side of town and the infrastructure to connect it to existing lines. The infrastructure is the most expensive part of the $3 million water system project, Barrett said.
The bond is one option Challis officials are considering to pay for the new well. Barrett said if they can secure grants, council members might not ask voters to pay more taxes.
Barrett said earlier this week he and council members are working on the language of the bond measure and expect to have draft language ready by next week.