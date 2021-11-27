Lifelong Challis resident Ellie Corrigan said anything that could negatively affect the quality of the Challis Cemetery makes her “uncomfortable.”
As someone who visits her family members buried there, Corrigan said, “I don’t want to see anything happen to the beauty of the grounds.” Because Challis City Council members voted to increase the cemetery district’s water bill by 482 percent last month, Corrigan is worried the quality of the cemetery could drop in order to pay the higher city water bill.
City Councilwoman Mary Skeen, whose in-laws are buried at the cemetery, was the only council member to not approve of the rate increase at an Oct. 14 meeting. The council decided the city would no longer gift water to the cemetery and instead would charge them about $13,000 a year for water, up from about $2,300 a year. The cemetery district board knew an increase was coming and budgeted $10,000 for water usage in the current fiscal year.
Since the cemetery tax district was established, the city of Challis has had an informal agreement with district board members that they would be charged for water usage for part of a year. According to Mayor Mike Barrett, that arrangement couldn’t continue because it isn’t fair to other water users. Also, “at some point we have to get paid,” Barrett told council members during an August special meeting, referring to the revenue the city has lost from the informal deal.
Skeen said she was in favor of increasing what the cemetery pays for water, but not by 482 percent. Skeen would have preferred to charge the monthly base rates and water usage on the newer section of the cemetery. The cemetery board has a water right for the old section and Skeen said she wanted to recognize that.
If cemetery district board members want to maintain the cemetery as has occurred for decades, then Councilwoman Skeen said they’ll most likely have to ask voters to pay more taxes.
Spencer Strand, whose mother, father and sister are buried at the cemetery, said he wished city and cemetery representatives could come together and find a less costly solution. “A cemetery is an important part of a community because people have to honor the past,” he said.
As he was driving around the cemetery, recounting tales of the people he grew up with who are buried there, Strand said a cemetery is a reminder of where a community’s been and where it is. Strand thinks Challis history shouldn’t be put in jeopardy for any future gains.
Cemeteries also serve as measuring sticks for communities, Strand said. The respect a community shows to people who came before them is a good way to tell if they’re a good group of people, he said. Strand said he would personally be willing to pay a little extra to ensure the Challis Cemetery accurately represents the care people have for the community.
Corrigan and Skeen shared Strand’s sentiment. Skeen said when she moved to Challis several decades ago, she quickly understood it was a tight-knit community where people take care of each other, even after death. Corrigan, who intends to join her family members in the cemetery someday, said it’s important to ensure the place looks as good as possible for visitors.
Cemetery Board Chairman Lynn Tritthart wouldn’t comment on how the water cost increase will affect operations at the cemetery. She and other board members have not been able to schedule a meeting to discuss the increase since the council took action and the board won’t meet before January.