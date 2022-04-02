With new staffers hired, a big drop in reported cases of COVID-19 and maybe a bit of spring fever coming into play, Challis senior center leaders say the center is reopening for sit-down lunches and indoor events.
In-person lunches resume on Monday, April 4, center board member Ike Funkhouser said. No meals have been served in the building since last summer. The center reopened last July for inside dining after being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. Low attendance and the loss of employees prompted a quick second closure.
Plans call for serving lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The center opens at 11 a.m. those days. Bingo games are planned after lunch on Mondays and every Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players must be at least 18.
Card games are planned after lunch every Wednesday, site Manager Denay Phelps said.
Christy Holmes and Drew Smith have been hired as the center’s cooks. The meal format is returning to cafeteria-style, with diners picking up their own food and carrying it to a table.
Live music has been lined up for the April 4 lunch event and Funkhouser would like to schedule musical entertainment on a regular basis.
Members of the Jinx Club are returning to hold their twice-monthly card games at the senior center, playing from noon to 4 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.
Meals on Wheels deliveries took place even when the center was closed, Funkhouser said, and that program is still running.
“We deliver 33 meals every three days,” he said. People can call Phelps at 208-879-6338 to sign up for the program.
People who want to dine at the center and need a ride should call 208-879-6338 and someone will pick them up, Funkhouser said. Likewise people who want to order a take-out meal can call the center as early as possible on meal days to place their order.
The center’s office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Phelps said. The center is available for rent for group events. Call the center at 208-879-6338 to make arrangements.
“I’d love to have the center up and going five days a week,” Phelps said, “if I can get the community’s support.” She reminds people that the senior center isn’t open only to senior citizens. Anyone can come to the lunches or join a bingo game. “We want everyone involved and kids are welcome.”