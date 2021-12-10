Most birds usually pass through Challis on their journey south for the winter, but recent warm weather in the area has given some an excuse to stay. The Challis area recorded three new record high temperatures last week.
New record temperatures were recorded in Challis on three separate days last week — Monday, Nov. 29, Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2.
The high temperature on Nov. 29 reached 61 degrees, breaking the previous record of 55 degrees set in 1995. According to statistics from the National Weather Service, a normal high for the Challis area on Nov. 29 is 33 degrees.
It reached 62 degrees on Dec. 1 in Challis. The former record for that day was 55 degrees, set in 1951. Normally, Dec. 1 averages a high of 32 degrees around Challis. On Dec. 2 the temperature topped out at 63 degrees. The previous high was set in 1927 at 58 degrees. Normally, the high is about 32 degrees on Dec. 2 in Challis.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Valle, in the Pocatello field office, temperatures were so high because of dry weather that began in the Southwest. A high pressure system that pushed all moisture from the region is working its way upward, Valle said. As long as the high pressure system sits over Idaho, Valle said cooling moisture can’t accumulate in the atmosphere. That allows temperatures to stay higher than normal.
Because of a megadrought that extends across the West, all of Idaho continues to see unseasonably high temperatures. Valle reported Pocatello last week was clear, sunny and in the mid-60s.
If the pattern of dry, warm weather continues, Valle said there is cause for concern. However, he said last Thursday that this week was supposed to start with either snow or rain.
A low pressure weather system was expected to arrive Sunday, to replace the high pressure system, Valle said. Another one later in the week is expected to bring “more chances of precipitation,” he said. While he was confident last week those weather patterns would arrive in Challis, Valle wouldn’t venture to guess how much moisture might fall. Depending on the way northern winds blow, Valle said the systems might brush past the Challis area and only drop a trace amount of moisture.
As he stood outside the Custer County Road and Bridge Department shop Dec. 1, crew member and Challis mayor-elect Corey Rice commented on the warm, dry weather. The lack of precipitation concerns him, he said, because people depend on snowfall to fill the local reservoirs.
“Normally we would have started plowing snow by now,” Rice said, standing outside in jeans and a T-shirt.