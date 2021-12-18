As senior projects were being presented Monday, Steve Dahl from Computer Zen in Salmon kept the underclassman occupied with psychology and robots.
A former science teacher, Dahl said he likes to present students the latest and greatest in science and technology. He attached EKG pads to Challis students to show them how the electrical impulses from their brains can not only be measured, but used to control devices.
Garrett Hunt, 16, volunteered to have Dahl attach wires connected to a device to his arm. It was all plugged into a tablet and speaker. When he turned the device on, Dahl showed students a monitor that pulsed every time Hunt closed his hands. Then, with the speaker, Dahl gave noise to the sensation of Hunt’s brain sending signals through his arm.
To help students understand the potential this technology has in the field of prosthetic limbs, Dahl brought a pair of pliers with a rotor attached. When Hunt closed his hand, the device he was connected to intercepted that electrical signal and turned the rotor. Whenever Hunt closed his fingers around empty space, the pliers closed as well.
Using similar methods Dahl said engineers will be able to create prosthetic limbs that move based on the input they receive from other muscles in the body. To drive the point home, Dahl placed EKG pads on the ulnar nerve in his forearm and told Hunt to close his hand. When he did, Hunt made the muscles in Dahl’s forearm contract, causing his hand and fingers to spasm.
When the roles were reversed, Hunt jumped when Dahl made his hand move. “That feels so weird!” Hunt said as he watched his hand twitch involuntarily.
Dahl also gave the students a lesson on cognitive behavioral therapy. The point of his presentations is to get students interested in all aspects of STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Dahl said. Before he had students reflect on where technology and the hard sciences are going in the near future, Dahl exercised their ability to recognize who they are in reality versus who they think they are.
To wrap up his presentation, Dahl gave students BristleBot kits to build. Made from a small motor, pipe cleaners, electric toothbrush head and googly eyes, the little toys buzzed around wildly when completed.
As he was building his bot, sophomore Dylan Fisher said he enjoys presentations like these. Besides being a fun way to get out of class, Fisher said he likes how they let him learn with his hands. When learning is interactive, Fisher said it’s more engaging for him.