Masons of Challis Lodge No. 92 recently awarded gift certificates for new bicycles to Challis Elementary School students as a reward for reading.
Fortunately, the Masons didn’t have to reinvent the bike wheel or start from scratch. There was a reading program in place at the school and the Masons’ program dovetailed with it perfectly.
For every book a children reads, he or she gets one ticket for an entry in the bicycle drawing. The more they read, the more tickets they receive and the more chances they have to win.
The Masons held their drawing on the last day of school. Winners were Jessa Burk in the kindergarten to third-grade group and Abi Laws in the third- to fifth-grade group.
Kindergartener Jessa Burk was not present, but her brother, Benjamin, promised to give her the gift certificate. Ben mentioned that his bike needed repairs and he could use the gift certificate if his sister didn’t.
The only requirement is that the students must include a bike helmet in their purchase.
Some members of the Masonic lodge thought they were starting their program too late, Doug Hammond said, but lodge Junior Warden Vernon Lee offered to be in charge. Since the school already had a reading program in place, teachers were already keeping track of the number of books each student had read, and it would be easy to hold the drawing and announce the winners at the year-end school assembly, they decided.
The Masons plan to repeat the bikes for books program next year.