More voters within the Challis city limits who cast ballots in last week’s election agreed with a proposal to let the city sell up to $3.5 million in bonds to pay for improvements to the city’s water system than opposed the measure.
According to results from the Custer County Clerk’s Office, 157 people voted in favor of the issue and 136 voters opposed the proposed sale.
City Council members would still have to hire a bond agent and set terms of a bond sale before any debt would be incurred by the city. If the sale occurs, the city would pay the loan off by charging a higher base rate to water customers for up to 40 years. The estimated monthly increase is between $6 and $10 per water customer, according to city officials.
Mayor Mike Barrett said the approval of the question by voters doesn’t mean the city automatically incurred any debt. City leaders have to decide what work to tackle and determine a dollar amount, if they proceed with a bond sale. The city has about $1.25 million already secured in grant funds for water system work, he said. If, for example, the council decides to proceed only with a booster station on the east side, the city would only need about another half a million dollars to complete that project. Council members are coalescing around that option, he said.
“I don’t think the city will have to borrow any money,” Barrett said.
City officials have said if bonds are sold the money would pay to drill a new water well on the east side of the city, build a booster station, lay about 1,000 feet of new water lines and install a leak detection system.
Barrett called the outcome “a vote of confidence in the City Council as a body. I think the public understood the need and said ‘we’re gonna trust you but don’t burn us.’”
There were 641 Challis residents registered to vote last week, including 12 people who registered at the polls. The 245 ballots cast in the bond issue question equaled 38.2 percent of qualified voters.