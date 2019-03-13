Challis school district voters overwhelmingly approved a supplemental levy in Tuesday’s election.
Unofficial election results from the Custer County Clerk's Office show that 320 people supported the measure, while 93 people voted against the question. The vote result means taxpayers will continue to pay $400,000 per year for the next two years to help keep local schools operating.
Voter turnout was low, just over a fifth of district patrons -- 21.1 percent -- of registered voters cast ballots, according clerk’s office. But, 77.5 percent of voters who participated in Tuesday's election supported the issue, compared to 22.5 percent of the voters who voted against the levy.
Every Custer County precinct, except Sunol in Pahsimeroi Valley and Clayton, voted in favor of the levy. Lemhi County voters living within the boundaries of the Challis school district voted against it.
Voters in Stanley showed the strongest support for the levy, with no registered Stanley voter casting a no ballot. All 39 ballots in Stanley were in support of the request.
Voters in Challis city limits showed the second strongest support, passing the levy by the wide split of 86-7; followed by Round Valley II at 64-7; and Round Valley I at 65-17. Absentee voters voted 22-15 in favor of the levy.
Clayton voters were evenly split 12-12 on the levy, while Lemhi County voters turned it down by one vote, with 15 voters against and 14 in favor.
Thirty-seven absentee ballots were cast in Tuesday's election.
The mail-in Sunol precinct in Pahsimeroi Valley had the highest voter participation, with 54.3 percent of registered voters casting their ballots. Thirty-eight Sunol voters, out of the 70 registered voters there, cast ballots.
Round Valley II saw 18.7 percent of voters cast ballots, while turnout was 16.4 percent in Clayton, 16 percent in Stanley, 15.9 percent in Challis and 15.5 percent in Round Valley I.
While Challis voters supported their district's request, a $25.6 million bond issue to build a new school in Salmon for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students failed to meet the required two-thirds majority needed to pass.
More Salmon voters said yes to the question than said no, but to pass the bond issue 66.67 percent of the votes had to be in favor. The split was 1,664 in favor to 1,183 against the issue. Those numbers translate to 58 percent saying yes and 42 percent saying no, short of the 66.67 percent necessary.
It was the ninth time Salmon voters have not approved a measure to build a new school.