Challis voters will be asked Nov. 2 to let the city sell bonds for up to $3.5 million to pay for water system improvements. The bonds would be repaid with increased water base rates assessed users of city water.
City Council members unanimously agreed at a Sept. 9 special meeting to put the question on the ballot.
The money would pay for a new well, a new booster station, 1,000 feet of transmission lines for the well and a leak detection system.
The council vote came after select, invited members of the public submitted comments and questions at three open houses, where Keller Associates engineers Colter Hollingshead and Jared Richens provided answers.
Those meetings were not publicly announced or advertised.
Because Councilwoman Mary Skeen was the only member to attend any of the open houses, Mayor Mike Barrett filled the others in on what people said. According to Barrett, Challis residents "are about 50-50," but leaning toward opposing the question.
Some residents understand the need for an expanded water system, but Barrett said the potential price tag worries people.
"They see the $3.5 million and think, gosh, that's a lot of money," Barrett said.
Hollingshead said that dollar amount translates to an increase of between $6 and $10 per month for each of the city's 544 water customers. He said that includes ongoing maintenance costs for the new well and booster station. Hollingshead participated in the council meeting via phone.
What residents get for that increase is water security, according to Barrett and Hollingshead. Hollingshead said "everything is fine as it is now if nothing fails." Water system upgrades are needed, Hollingshead said, because there are no redundancies within the system if a well goes down.
In 2019, subterranean west wells 2 and 3 broke down. Well 3 had to be abandoned, well 2 was rehabilitated and the groundwater clear well had to be reactivated.
"What if the other west well goes down, or the east well?" Hollingshead asked.
At the open houses, Hollingshead and Richens used infographics to show how the city's water system barely keeps up with current use. Challis residents use more water than other people, they said. The average Challis water user uses 2.6 times as many gallons of water per day than the average Idahoan, they said. If Challis grows in the next 20 years, Hollingshead said without improvements the water system will eventually be stretched beyond capacity.
Barrett told council members the city most likely won't need to borrow the full $3.5 million. That's the maximum, he said, and it could be reduced if the city is awarded grants for the project.