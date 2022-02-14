What information should or shouldn't be in the monthly report from the Custer County Sheriff's Office to the Challis City Council continues to be discussed by city officials.
Review of the amount of detail in the monthly report at last week's council meeting prompted discussion about starting negotiations with the county for law enforcement next month for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said county officials "agreed to a much more detailed report," in meetings last year between county officials and mayors of three Custer County cities, but the report received for last week's city meeting was the "standard report," the city has been receiving. However, Pedersen said she'd have to "look at the contract to see if we put that in." Later in the meeting, council members approved that contract without discussion.
Pedersen said city officials need more details from the Sheriff's Office because "people are always asking us what happened when they called." They want to know the end result, she said. They ask her if a deputy checked out the complaint or if an investigation was completed.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said she didn't want the city "getting in the midst of" issues with the Sheriff's Office.
Mayor Corey Rice said he would "visit with Stu," referring to Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin. Bradshaw asked that he give the sheriff a "heads up" that they want to meet with county officials in March to begin discussing next year's contract.
Last year, county commissioners, Lumpkin and mayors met several times to discuss the fees the cities pay for law enforcement. County officials wanted more money to cover increasing costs. The cities of Stanley and Mackay agreed to pay more, but Challis officials did not. Mackay officials agreed to pay $40,000 this year, up from $35,300. Stanley officials agreed to pay $56,000, up from $53,600. But Challis stayed at $58,625.
In 2008, Challis paid the Sheriff’s Office $55,000 a year for law enforcement duties. In the last 13 years the city of Challis has increased the amount it pays the Custer County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement by a total of $3,625, or 6.6 percent. During that time frame, inflation in the U.S. increased by nearly 25 percent, setting a 30-year record in 2021.