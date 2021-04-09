Since the results of a 24-hour pump test on west well 2 in Challis show the well is producing about 300 gallons per minute, Mayor Mike Barrett said there is no need to re-drill that well.
“That’s good news,” Barrett said. “It would’ve cost us about $130,000, maybe $140,000, to drill that well.”
Pump tests measure if a well is functioning properly by running water through at a constant rate. While they were hoping to be closer to the well’s original 500 gallons per minute, Barrett said anything above 250 is adequate. Between well 2 and west well 1, Barrett said city residents will get about 575 gallons per minute out of the wells located near the Challis Golf Course.
Pump tests cost about $30,000 to run, Barrett said. In this case it was worth it, he said. City officials could have skipped the pump test and gone straight to re-drilling the well, Barrett said, but that might not resolve the problem the city has been facing when it comes to the west wells.
Barrett is glad the city won’t have to spend the money to re-drill the well, because that procedure can be a gamble. Subterranean wells are fed by small cracks and fissures in the ground. No matter how deep a well is drilled, it doesn’t mean it will connect with those water sources, the mayor said.
City workers discovered more than a year ago that west wells 2 and 3 were damaged. While it was not cost-effective to rehabilitate well 3, hydrologists told Barrett well 2 wasn’t a lost cause. Well 3 cracked several hundred feet down, but well 2 was only experiencing a decline in the number of gallons it was putting out. The money that would’ve been spent to re-drill the well will instead help pay to drill a new production well on the east side of Challis. That well will pick up the slack of the west wells, Barrett said, but won’t be ready for several years.
The motor on west well 2 will be downsized, Barrett said. The current motor was designed for a well that pumps 500 gallons per minute, and Barrett said the way wells are designed the motor, pump and shaft need to be sized as one component.
Workers from All American Pump in Idaho Falls, who performed the pump test, will store the motor for the city while they try to sell it.