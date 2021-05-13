Challis city workers ramped up the clear well to meet the city’s summer water needs last week after Department of Environmental Quality officials gave them permission.
It’s just in time, according to Mayor Mike Barrett, as water use recently increased in Challis because of consistently warm weather. DEQ workers tested the well the last week of April, and the clear well was turned on the first week of May.
Running at its peak, the clear well will provide 1,100 gallons per minute. Combined with the 575 gallons per minute that Barrett reported early last month will come from west wells 1 and 2, the mayor said Challis residents will have an adequate water supply this summer.
Getting the clear well up and running is a long process, according to the mayor. Barrett said earlier this spring city maintenance workers got things going by adding 6 inches of sand to the clear well’s upper pond and another 3 to 4 inches to the lower pond. The sand better controls the clear well’s turbidity, Barrett said. After they poured in the sand, the ponds were filled with water. Once there was about an inch of water resting on the sand the ponds were left alone for several weeks to “ripen” the water for consumption, Barrett said. Ripening the sand allows microbes to activate, he said, which help strip out the majority of impurities during the filtration process. That reduces the amount of chlorine needed to make water safe to consume.
DEQ workers tested for microbes, and Barrett said “everything is operating fine. The microbes are doing their job in the sand.”
West well 2 will begin running this month, Barrett said. That well was recently pump tested. It is capable of pumping about 300 gallons a minute. Originally putting out 500 gallons like west well 3, the two wells were taken offline after damage was discovered in 2019. Well 3 is no longer viable, which is why a production well will eventually be drilled in the eastern side of Challis.