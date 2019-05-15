Lawana Knox, 80, of Challis, died the evening of Tuesday, May 14 after a vehicle crash near Carey.
According to the Idaho State Police, Knox was was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on U.S. Highway 20-26-93 and went off the shoulder around 3:20 p.m. Knox's vehicle went down an embankment and collided with lava rock.
Knox was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, police said. She died at the hospital later that evening.
Knox was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.