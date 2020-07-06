As she was driving on Idaho Highway 75 last week, Challis resident Rochelle Andrada lost control of her vehicle, went off the road east of Challis and was killed after being ejected from the auto.
A little after 7 a.m., Thursday, July 2, Andrada, 28, crashed near milepost 235 on Idaho 75. She was driving toward Challis in a 2005 Ford Escape, owned by Kristopher Halleman of Monmouth.
According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office incident report, it appeared Andrada failed to stay in her lane and drifted into the opposite lane. She over-corrected and went off the road. The auto rolled three times. She was ejected from the vehicle. She was alone in the vehicle and not wearing a seat belt, according to emergency responders.
Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Mitchell, who was on the scene of the accident, said the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the exact cause of the crash.
“People need to wear their seat belts and keep their heads on a swivel,” North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey said. Garey was one of the first responders to arrive at the accident. People need to be careful when driving in the summer, especially on curvy, mountainous roads like some stretches of Idaho 75, he said.
Mitchell said he has seen plenty of accidents, but it’s rare he has to respond to a fatality.
“We get a few here and there, but it’s not something we, fortunately, see a lot of,” Mitchell said.