A new fundraiser for the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce helped about 100 people find a fun cure for their cabin fever.
The chamber’s cabin fever reliever party at the Challis American Legion Hall was a fundraising alternative to the Steelheaders’ Ball. Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald, chamber executive director, said the new event was a success.
The twist to a different type of fundraiser proved a good move, she said. The chamber collected more than $10,000 from the event. About $6,000 was generated from the live auction, a big piece of the pie came from dinner sales and the balance from games and contests.
More people by far voted to see Custer Telephone Cooperative General Manager Dennis Thornock kiss a pig, Fitzgerald said. That highlight of the evening, plus games including golf putting, corn hole and darts, raised more than $2,000. Thornock received 307 votes in the pig-kissing contest, followed by Jim Kopp, site manager for Thompson Creek Mine, with 178; Brenda Sakellaridis of Allied Builders Supply with 128; Tom Coates, manager of Salmon River Propane with 116; Scott Lamb, manager of Lambs Market with 99; Ken Dizes, general manager of Salmon River Electric Cooperative with 18; and Challis Mayor Michael Barrett with 15 votes.
Thornock got the most votes due in part to the enthusiasm of his employees, Fitzgerald said, who voted in droves for the privilege of seeing their boss kiss a pig, and due in part to the fact that “he was such a good sport.”
There was one more contest: guessing the number of “elk seeds” in a jar, said Fitzgerald. There were 1,131 of the simulated elk droppings, which were actually licorice-flavored jellybeans. Coincidentally, 1131 is the post office box number for the chamber. Karen Whitworth, the winner, guessed 700. But all the guesses were low, Fitzgerald said.
Dozens of people, led by a mob of enthusiastic children, danced to high-energy music by Doug Armento and the Iron Mules until after midnight.
“We all had a wonderful time,” Fitzgerald said. “It was a wonderful band and the food was phenomenal.”
The chamber’s next fundraiser has already kicked off. Jim McDonald of Valley Wide Cooperative donated a Traeger grill and tickets to win it are being sold now. The winner will be drawn at the Challis Fourth of July barbecue. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.