The chambers of commerce in Challis, Stanley and Salmon, and the Salmon economic development organization, received grants from the Idaho Travel Council in its latest round of grant awards.
The largest local award went to the Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce — $60,637. The Challis chamber received $11,000. The Lemhi County Economic Development Association was awarded $29,000. The Salmon chamber received $2,222.
The Challis chamber’s award was 40 percent more than it received a year ago, according to chamber board President Sherry Maestas.
The 2020 grant award is the second consecutive award for the Challis chamber, Maestas said. Chamber board members plan to spend the new grant to help sponsor existing events in Challis. With additional money to spend, the plan is to promote events on a wider basis “to create some reason for someone to spend a weekend in Challis,” while attending events, she said.
“We want heads in beds, as it’s called,” she said, because that’s where the money for the Travel Council comes from. Money for the grants comes from the 2 percent tax paid by travelers and collected by lodging facility managers, including hotels, motels, vacation rentals and private campgrounds.
Some of the new money will also be spent to help develop a cooperative effort with Stanley and Salmon and other nearby communities to promote regional tourism. Specifically, they are considering a road trip program, she said. The Travel Council encourages entities to work together in specific regions, she said.
Last year’s $6,900 grant mostly paid to update the chamber’s website to better “showcase recreational opportunities and our member businesses,” Maestas said. Part of last year’s grant also paid for some event sponsorship, before many events were canceled because of COVID-19.
The chamber’s request for grant funds to help pay for the Challis area recreation map was denied, Maestas said. “We didn’t have a track record,” with the Travel Council, she said, so “they said ‘maybe not this time.’”
She intends to seek money for that map again, as the chamber re-establishes its relationship with the Travel Council.
The Challis chamber received a Travel Council grant about a decade ago, to pay for website work, but “we never applied again,” until last year, Maestas said. “We decided to go for it,” and it paid off.
The grant funds become available after Sept. 1. The grant money isn’t awarded up front, rather entities spend their own money and are reimbursed by the state. Grant funds are to be spent by recipients to promote their cities and regions as travel destinations.
Statewide, $5.8 million in tourism marketing funding was awarded last week. Tourism is a $3.7 billion industry in Idaho, according to the Travel Council, making it the third largest industry in the state.
The grants are designed to help the Idaho Travel Council and the Idaho Commerce Department’s efforts to expand awareness of Idaho and increase travel to the state. Statewide collections through the bed tax for the fiscal year that ended June 30 totaled $13.1 million, a 3.9 percent drop from the prior year, which Commerce Department Director Tom Kealey attributed to COVID-19.
The Travel Council dedicates 45 percent of the bed tax money for statewide programs targeted to travelers, tour operators, travel agents, travel journalists and content creators. Another 45 percent is distributed through the grant program. The remaining 10 percent pays for administrative costs for the Tourism Development division of the Commerce Department.