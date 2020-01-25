Plans for repairs of the Seventh Street bridge in Challis had to be adjusted because of federal mandates, which Mayor Mike Barrett said will more than double the cost of the project.
Barrett told City Council members the engineering services contract submitted by the city needs to be tweaked. He said the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the National Marine Fisheries Service held up the project permits until changes are approved.
The mayor said representatives from the water resources department asked for a more stringent design in the city’s 100-year flood plan. The fishery service’s representatives asked the city to make the bridge deep enough it hits natural ground so that fish can swim through it easily, as opposed to installing a large pipe like the one under Third Street.
Barrett said the original plan was to have bridges at Seventh and Third streets completed within a year of each other using similar designs. Workers completed Third Street last fall.
In an interview outside the council meeting, the mayor said the changes will add $30,000 to the original $25,000 planning budget. Construction costs are not part of that amount.
“It’s more excessive state and federal regulation,” said Barrett. “With these new items we thought it might just make more sense to build a small bridge.”
Barrett said some of the funds will have to come from the city’s coffers, but he said FEMA is helping pay for the project. He said without FEMA covering some of the costs, the project would have to be scrapped.
City council members approved the changes unanimously.