A charge of harboring a felon was dismissed against a Mackay woman in August.
Marie Lynne Coon, who was born in 1982, was charged with two counts of harboring a convicted felon in February 2017. She pleaded guilty to one charge in August 2017 and the second was dismissed, according to court records. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 58 days of that term suspended; she could have been sentenced to another 180 days in jail at the judge's discretion; and was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service. She was fined $200, ordered to pay $2,001 in court costs and was placed on four years probation. The judge withheld judgment at that time.
Two years later, the sentence was amended, following a July 19 request by the Idaho Department of Correction that she be released early from probation, per the withheld judgment. Court documents filed by probation and parole Office Daniel Ziegler said Coon's risk of committing additional offenses is low, she has a job, she paid her fines and court fees and completed her community service.
On Aug. 22, Judge Stevan Thompson granted the request to terminate the balance of Coon's time on probation, allowed her to withdraw her guilty plea and dismissed the charge.