Three projects in Butte and Lemhi counties received funding through The Cheatgrass Challenge program.
The challenge is a collaborative effort to battle invasive annual grasses in Idaho, according to Mindi Rambo with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Boise.
Six projects are planned this summer, focusing on areas with low to moderate encroachment of invasive weeds. The goals are to protect currently healthy range land and to restore moderately infested habitat to its native state.
According to Rambo, although several invasive annual grasses are a threat in Idaho, cheatgrass in particular is a two-pronged economic threat. It has minimal forage value for only a short period but it outcompetes native perennial grasses needed by livestock and wildlife. It also creates a vicious fire cycle, she said. More cheatgrass promotes more wildfire, more wildfire promotes more cheatgrass, she said. Its presence doubles the risk of wildfire on any piece of land.
The local projects selected for funding this year include work at Crooked Birch Creek in Lemhi County where plans call for improving livestock distribution and applying grass treatment annually to 16,000 acres of BLM, state and private land.
The Upper Birch project in the Lemhi basin focuses on early detection and rapid efforts to eradicate cheatgrass in the Lemhi and Upper Birch Creek watersheds. It involves 4,000 acres which will be inventoried and about 700 acres of private and federal lands which will be treated with herbicides.
The Pioneer Arco Mountain project affects 5,000 acres where herbicide treatment, range seeding and prescribed grazing are planned.