A girl, thought to be about 4, was pulled out of Redfish Lake Friday morning by bystanders, who also administered CPR to the child.
The Custer County Sheriff's Office was notified at 10:52 a.m. that a child had been pulled from the lake. Deputies, members of the swift water rescue team and emergency responders arrived at the lake near Stanley to find bystanders assisting the girl. She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Ketchum. The Sheriff's Office didn't release her name nor her condition.
Emergency personnel found a kayak overturned in the lake with a pair of men's boots on the shore. The Bingham County dive team was called in to assist with the investigation. Authorities didn't offer comment on whether the kayak and the young girl were connected.