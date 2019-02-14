A Challis resident dodged a blazing bullet this month when he discovered a chimney fire last Friday afternoon and threw water on glowing, red-hot wood paneling on a wall near his wood stove.
The fire was smoldering, but possibly seconds away from igniting, when seven Challis volunteer firefighters arrived, North Custer Fire District Chief Launna Gunderson said.
Cellulose insulation was smoldering in the attic of the house Zane Corrigan rents at 120 N. Third St. on Feb. 8 and had charred wood paneling. The fire wasn’t hot enough to ignite ceiling joists, Gunderson said. The water Corrigan threw on the wall bought some time for firefighters. Two firemen crawled into the attic in full turnout gear with self-contained breathing apparatus and had a hose standing by, but didn’t need the water. Firefighters cooled the chimney bricks with water blasts from a fire hose, used a fire extinguisher and one fire retardant “bomb” on the creosote burning inside. They removed all smoldering insulation.
Corrigan said he smelled smoke and threw water on glowing embers in the wall. He moved in only a couple weeks ago and removed a malfunctioning smoke detector, but hadn’t replaced it.
People who use wood to heat their houses should clean their chimneys or stovepipes at least once a month during cold weather, Gunderson said. Corrigan said he’d climbed up on the roof and looked down the chimney, which looked clean.
As it was, only minor damage resulted, but the brick chimney is probably compromised and cannot be used, said Gunderson. Creosote was burning so hot inside the chimney that she couldn’t touch the bricks.
“I’ve never seen brick be that hot,” Gunderson said. “You just could not touch that brick.”