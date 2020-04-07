Chinook fishing on the Salmon, Little Salmon, Snake and Clearwater rivers is scheduled to open April 25 and run until the director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game shuts the season down.
That start date was approved by the Fish and Game Commission on March 20.
Fisheries managers are forecasting a better run this year, compared to last year, although in recent years forecasts have overestimated the actual run size. The forecast calls for 1,600 fish in the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers.
The actual run just began. As of March 14, only 15 adult spring Chinook had crossed Bonneville Dam.
Fishing will be allowed four days a week in the Salmon and Little Salmon rivers after the season opens, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to Fish and Game personnel. People can fish the Snake River seven days a week. Fishing on the Clearwater River will be allowed only on Saturdays and Sundays.
Daily bag limits for all open waters is four per day, with no more than one fish 24 inches or longer.
Open areas on the Lower Salmon are from Rice Creek bridge upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek. The Little Salmon will be open from its mouth upstream to the U.S. Highway 95 bridge near Smokey Boulder Road.