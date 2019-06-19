Crack and chip sealing the upper half of Main street in Challis is finished.
Next up is chip sealing Apex Lane, Mayor Michael Barrett said. That work probably will be done sometime after the Braun Brothers Reunion, possibly the last week in August.
The city plans to chip seal the lower half of Main street next year.
Things went well this year, Barrett said, with the city saving money by having city employees do much of the work. They got the Main Street chip sealing done on a Sunday, swept excess gravel off the street and had a contractor apply a top coat of rubberized oil in the next few days.
The city has all the gravel it needs for the Apex Lane work but will buy more oil to complete the job.