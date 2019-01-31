Since Challis and the mountains to the west are in a snow drought, skiers and snowboarders should check Chipmunk Ski Hill’s Facebook page and look for open signs posted on Main before driving up Garden Creek Road to the ski hill this weekend.
People can call the ski hill at 208-879-5280 before venturing out.
If the existing snowpack holds up and there are enough Challis Ski Club and Challis Lions Club volunteers to run the rope tow, “Chippy” will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 and possibly Sunday, Feb. 3, said Bryan Parker, ski club president. Closing time is usually 4 p.m.
A good snowstorm would ensure the hill’s opening and extend the season beyond the three weekends it’s been open so far, Parker said.
Daily passes are $5 for the public and $4 for Challis Ski Club members.