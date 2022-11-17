Holiday events will get an early December start in Challis.
The “no-snow needed” snowman contest, sponsored by the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce, is already underway. People must register their snowman by Nov. 18 by emailing a photo of the snowman and information to the chamber at challischamber@custertel.net. Entries may be at private homes or at businesses.
People cast online votes for their favorite snowman at https://surveyking.com/w/snowman between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2. The winner will be announced at the 5 p.m. Dec. 2 tree lighting ceremony at the old middle school on Main street.
Friday, Dec. 2 is a big day, and night, in Challis. In addition to the tree lighting, the parade of lights runs down Main at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is Mountain Christmas.
A Christmas concert follows the parade at 7 p.m. in the old middle school auditorium.
The Christmas bazaar returns to the Challis Community Event Center on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.
The following weekend, Santa will lead story time at the Penwell House at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Local businesses invite shoppers in to their stores on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Shop Hop deals. Shoppers can get stamps at each participating business and enter their stamped cards into a prize drawing.
