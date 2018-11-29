The Christmas spirit is expected to be on full display the weekend of Dec. 7 and 8 in Challis.
The annual American Legion Christmas bazaar is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. All sorts of wares, from jewelry to holiday decor to pet goodies, will be for sale at the popular market. People will even be able to pick up a tag that lists suggested gifts for animals living at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary.
The Challis Shop Hop merchants chose to hold their event the same weekend as the bazaar after doing that last year and seeing increased participation, Shop Hop organizer Joni Hawley said. People can shop at the seven participating Challis businesses where deals and goodies will be offered all day and pick up a passport at any participating business. Every participating business stamps the passport and completed passports are entered into a drawing for prizes donated by the Shop Hop merchants.
The Shop Hop runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8. Businesses involved this year are Allied Builders Supply, Challis Floral, Gypsy Soul Boutique, Round Valley Supply, The Bent Rod Outdoors, The Front Porch, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park gift shop and Village Square.
If you’ve already finished your Christmas shopping or if you wait until Christmas Eve, you will still find Christmas fun next weekend all over the city.
A night parade runs the length of Main beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Once the parade concludes, the official Challis Christmas tree at the middle school building is lit. People can then head inside for a Christmas concert in the auditorium.
Santa is to help lead the parade and he’ll dine on pancakes with children at a Saturday breakfast at the Tea Cup from 9-11 a.m. He also joins local volunteer firefighters to deliver small gifts to Challis Elementary School children on Dec. 20. That same afternoon the fire crew and Santa are at the Custer County Courthouse where any child can go see the jolly old elf.
The artisans’ market is already open at the MadDog Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The Challis Arts Council holds a holiday open house to show off those wares from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Work by local and regional artists is part of the market, arts council member Claudia Whitten said. Among the merchandise shoppers will find are pottery, photographs, handmade holiday cards, glass work, jewelry, paintings, various types of woodwork, books, scarves, soap and decor.
This year’s market features several new artists, Whitten said, including Dave Faike of Challis who has wildlife and outdoor photos on matte-finish metal. Boise artist Melodee Sather’s pottery vessels are new to the gallery. Reva Kay McConnell of Mackay brought her fantasy vintage jewelry for the market. Whitten’s glass work is offered for sale, along with many other Challis Arts Council members’ pieces.