The annual Christmas tree bonfire is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.
Park Manager Joni Hawley said volunteer firefighters will be on hand to start the fire and make sure it stays under control. It usually takes a couple of hours for the fire to burn itself out, she said.
Land of the Yankee Fork State Park staffers will set up a table with goodies to make s’mores and to mix up a cup of hot chocolate. People may bring hot dogs or other snacks to roast over the fire, if they’d like, she said.
Anyone who still wants to get rid of their live Christmas tree may haul it to the parking lot at the state park and add their tree to the pile. Ornaments, lights and tinsel should be removed from trees before they’re dumped at the park.
The tree pile is in the parking lot along U.S. 93, Hawley said. “You can’t miss it,” she said.