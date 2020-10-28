Permits to cut Christmas trees in national forests are now on sale.
Permits for cutting in the Sawtooth Forest may be purchased in person beginning Nov. 15 at the Stanley Ranger Station. The station is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. Permits are also sold at the Lower Stanley Country Store, which is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Permits for the Sawtooth Forest are $10 and allow a holder to cut one tree up to 20 feet tall. A family or organization is limited to one permit.
Permits for cutting Christmas trees in the Salmon-Challis Forest are available beginning Nov. 2 for $5. A household may purchase two tree tags. Some Salmon-Challis ranger district offices offer curbside pickup of permits. Permits may be ordered via mail or by calling the district offices in Challis, Mackay, Leadore and North Fork or by calling the Public Lands Center in Salmon. Customers must pay with a debit or credit card when ordering by phone or mail.
Several private vendors sell the tree tags, too. In Mackay, Sammy’s Mini-Mart is a vendor, along with the Tendoy Store in Leadore, and Cycles, Sleds and Saws, Murdoch’s and Service Grocery, all in Salmon.
This year, tree permits for all forests may be purchased online at recreation.gov. There is a $2.50 processing fee for buying through the website. Online permits are already available to purchase.
As part of the Every Kid Outdoors program, any fourth-grader may get one free Christmas tree permit by showing his or her Every Kid Outdoors pass at the time of purchase. But, those free permits may be obtained only at Forest Service offices or through recreation.com, not at private vendors.