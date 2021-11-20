Permits to cut Christmas trees in area forests are now on sale at most Forest Service offices via curbside pickup, mail and phone.
Permits to cut trees in the Sawtooth Forest cost $10 and are valid until Christmas Day. One permit allows the holder to cut one tree up to 20 feet tall. Families and organizations are limited to one permit.
People can get their permits curbside at the Stanley Ranger Station from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Permits for the Salmon-Challis Forest can be ordered by phone or mail at forest offices in Challis, Mackay, Salmon, Leadore and North Fork. Cash payments are not accepted, people must pay with a credit or debit card, check or money order. Some curbside pickup options are available.
There are several vendors who sell permits for trees on the Salmon-Challis Forest, too. People can buy their tree permits at Cycles, Sleds and Saws, Murdoch’s and Service Grocery in Salmon, at the Tendoy Store or at the Stage Stop in Leadore.
Permits are $5. Households are limited to two permits.
Fourth-graders can get one free tree permit by presenting an Every Kid Outdoors pass at a Forest Service office. Free youth permits are not available from vendors. The free trees are part of the program designed to “build the next generation of conservationists.” Youths can get their pass at www.everykidoutdoors.gov.